Grass fire burns outside Lyons; 1 structure impacted

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews have been able to contain a grass fire that started burning Thursday afternoon outside of Lyons.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the blaze was burning off of Quartz Way near the Picture Rock Trailhead at Heil Valley Ranch, a popular open space.

One structure has been impacted, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies could not say what that building was.

No details about the size of the fire or how it was caused were released.

The fire was burning south of where US 36 and Highway 7 converge.