JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Crews have evacuated 284 homes as they work put out a fire near the mouth of Deer Creek Canyon Park, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet.

The neighborhood to the east is being evacuated as well as the park, the sheriff's office said. The evacuation center is at Chatfield High School.

South Valley Park, Hildebrand Ranch Park and Deer Creek Canyon Park are all closed.

KUSA

The fire was about 200 by 200 feet at 5:15 pm., the sheriff's office said. It was reported around 4:45 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS