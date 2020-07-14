Small fire burning northwest of Fort Collins

Larimer County Emergency Services is on scene assisting Poudre Canyon Volunteer Fire with the wildfire near Highway 14 and Kings Canyon Road.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 3.8-acre fire is burning near Stratton Park northwest of Fort Collins Monday night.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the Stratton Park Fire is not threatening any structures and a helicopter is en route along with and USFS firefighters including smokejumpers and Roosevelt Hot Shots.

