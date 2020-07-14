x
wildfire

Small fire burning northwest of Fort Collins

Larimer County Emergency Services is on scene assisting Poudre Canyon Volunteer Fire with the wildfire near Highway 14 and Kings Canyon Road.
Credit: Courtesy Larimer County Sheriff's Office
Fire burning near Stratton Park northwest of Fort Collins on Monday, July 13, 2020

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 3.8-acre fire is burning near Stratton Park northwest of Fort Collins Monday night. 

Larimer County Emergency Services is on scene assisting Poudre Canyon Volunteer Fire with the wildfire near Highway 14 and Kings Canyon Road.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the Stratton Park Fire is not threatening any structures and a helicopter is en route along with and USFS firefighters including smokejumpers and Roosevelt Hot Shots. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

