DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters in Douglas County are battling a brushfire.
According to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue just before 11 p.m., the fire has burned a little under 4.5 acres.
The fire started Tuesday night on the north side of Highway 67 near Madge Gulch Road, about 6 miles southwest of Sedalia.
Fire crews from six agencies are working to put the fire out.
As of 9 p.m., no evacuations have been ordered.
Highway 67 is closed at Madge Gulch Rd. There are no estimates on when the road will re-open.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS