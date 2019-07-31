DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters in Douglas County are battling a brushfire.

According to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue just before 11 p.m., the fire has burned a little under 4.5 acres.

The fire started Tuesday night on the north side of Highway 67 near Madge Gulch Road, about 6 miles southwest of Sedalia.

Fire crews from six agencies are working to put the fire out.

As of 9 p.m., no evacuations have been ordered.

Highway 67 is closed at Madge Gulch Rd. There are no estimates on when the road will re-open.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

