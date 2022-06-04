Active fire extinguished after being reported south of Boulder

The fire was south of the NCAR Fire burn area, near the north fork of the Shanahan Trailhead, according to authorities.

BOULDER, Colo. — A fire was put out after it was reported Wednesday afternoon south of Boulder, near the NCAR Fire burn area, according to authorities.

Boulder Fire Rescue tweeted just before 5 p.m. that the "active fire has been put out. Firefighters are working to ensure the perimeter around the fire is safe and will be putting water on hot spots."

The fire agency tweed about 40 minutes earlier that the fire was burning near the north fork of the Shanahan trailhead and that trails in the area were being closed.

Anyone who was hiking or recreating on Shanahan Ridge was asked to leave the area immediately. Boulder Open Space rangers were assisting with evacuations on open space.

The NCAR Fire last month forced thousands of people to evacuate and burned about 190 acres. That fire was fully contained on March 27.

Boulder and much of the Front Range were drier than usual Wednesday. Relative humidity is below 20%. Red Flag Warnings are in place for most of the Front Range, including Boulder.

A bit of good news, though: The wind around the fire was much calmer than Tuesday or on the days of both the NCAR and Marshall Fires. Wind gusts were generally at or below 30 mph, as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Wind should continue to relax around the Boulder area this evening, potential helping firefighters in the area.

Quick 20-minute timelapse of the fire near Boulder.



Good news is doesn't *appear* to have spread much from this vantage point. #9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/6HOoJZLyiw — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) April 6, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.