Fire prompts evacuation orders in Red Feather Lakes

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Fox Acres area north of County Road 74E, east to include the Dowdy Lake area, and west to County Road 73C.

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo — Evacuation orders have been issued for a fire burning in Red Feather Lakes in northern Colorado, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the fire is burning on Lone Pine Court in Red Feather Lakes. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Fox Acres area north of County Road 74E, east to include the Dowdy Lake area, and west to County Road 73C.

All residents and visitors in the designated area should evacuate immediately, the sheriff's office said. The alert was issued at 6 p.m.

An evacuation site has been set up at Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 West County Road 54G in LaPorte.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

