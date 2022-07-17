Fire prompts evacuation orders in Red Feather Lakes

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo — Evacuation orders have been issued for a fire burning in Red Feather Lakes in northern Colorado, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office said the fire is burning on Lone Pine Court in Red Feather Lakes. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Fox Acres area north of County Road 74E, east to include the Dowdy Lake area, and west to County Road 73C.
All residents and visitors in the designated area should evacuate immediately, the sheriff's office said. The alert was issued at 6 p.m.
An evacuation site has been set up at Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 West County Road 54G in LaPorte.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.
> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.