Two state lawmakers think Colorado doesn't have enough fire investigators. This bill adds more

It comes after a report by Colorado Public Radio found more than half of the state's large, human-caused fires went unsolved.

COLORADO, USA — It becomes one of the biggest questions after wildfires.

What caused all of this destruction?

A report by Colorado Public Radio (CPR) this past fall asked another question.

How often do investigators find the exact cause for large fires in Colorado started by people?

According to CPR, investigators determined the cause of the spark in less than half of the large, human-caused fires in the state between 2000 and 2018. Their report found it was the worst rate of any western state.

"Of course if we don't know what is causing a fire, it then becomes very hard to determine how to prevent those fires," said Democratic State Senator Kerry Donovan.

Because of CPR's reporting, Donovan wants Colorado to hire more wildfire investigators to reduce the number of unsolved cases. She and Democratic State Representative Dylan Roberts introduced SB22-080 in January, and it passed out of committee unanimously on Thursday.

"This is from a strategic study that the state has done over the past years and this was an area of improvement they cited, saying we could really use some more regionally based wildland investigators," said Donovan. "They will be familiar with the terrain, the locals to ask, but also just response time. It can be really critical to get in there first."

The bill would create an annual $3 million fund to create this team. State fire investigators would support local fire departments to determine the cause and origin. The bill would also ensure data is accurately collected to prevent future fires.

Donovan said the goal is to ensure Colorado is doing as well as other states around the country.

"By putting more boots on the ground, we will be able to get the data back what is causing these fires and, hopefully, be able to react," she said.

These state fire investigators would work under the Division of Fire Prevention and Control. A spokesperson for that department said they look forward to working with bill sponsors.