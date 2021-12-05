Smoke visible from wildfire burning in Jefferson County

No structures are threatened by the fire, which has burned 4-5 acres Sunday afternoon.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are responding to a wildfire burning in the foothills west of Ken Caryl Valley in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

The fire, which has been named the West Ranch Fire, has burned about six acres as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District (ICFPD). No structures are threatened.

More than 30 firefighters and 20 fire apparatus are working the fire.

ICFPD said the fire is creeping through brush, pushed by erratic winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Smoke from the fire is visible southwest of Denver.

Firefighters are hiking into the #westranchfire through steep terrain pic.twitter.com/ppwTLx4dK9 — ICFPD (@ICFPD) December 5, 2021

A separate fire is burning in the Idaho Springs area, west of the Denver metro. That fire, named the Miners Candle Fire, has burned about 20 acres and destroyed two structures.

