DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A brush fire that burned nearly five acres in Douglas County near Sedalia is fully contained, according to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue.

The North Highway 67 Fire started Tuesday night on the north side of Highway 67 near Madge Gulch Road, about six miles southwest of Sedalia.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday it had burned just about 5 acres. All roads have reopened and no structures are threatened.

According to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the fire had burned a little under 4.5 acres.

South Metro Fire Rescue said around noon on Wednesday that it was contained but said about 20 firefighters would remain on scene with the goal of having it extinguished by 7 p.m.

