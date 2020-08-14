Campgrounds evacauted due to wildfire near Hot Sulphur Springs

At least two campgrounds near CR 30 are under evacuation orders.

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — A new wildfire that was reported around noon on Friday near Hot Sulphur Springs has prompted mandatory evacuations of numerous campgrounds, according to a tweet from the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Hot Sulphur Springs Fire are responding to the fire on County Road (CR)30 south of Williams Fork Reservoir. They've ordered air support to assist with their efforts, the tweet said.

Hard road closures: CR 30 from CR3 due to fire. Heavy air support has been ordered. Mandatory evacuations on CR30: Sugarloaf Campground and South Fork Campground. — Grand County Office of Emergency Management (@GrandCountyOEM) August 14, 2020

CR 30 from CR3 are closed due to fire and mandatory evacuations on CR30 include the Sugarloaf Campground and South Fork Campground. Fire danger is very high and Grand County is currently under stage 2 fire restrictions which means no open burning.

Air resources including a VLAT ( very large air tanker) and two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS) have been ordered.

Hot Sulphur Springs is located about 25 miles southwest of Grand Lake.