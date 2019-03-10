DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A stage 1 fire restriction has been put in place in unincorporated areas of Douglas County.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock ordered the restrictions, which prohibit open burning of any kind and the use of fireworks, according to a news release from the department.

The U.S. Forest Service has also issued stage 1 fire restrictions. The Forest Service restriction includes a ban on target shooting on Forest Service Lands, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said the following are allowable activities within the restriction area:

Fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, fireplaces within buildings, charcoal grill fires within developed residential or commercial areas, and fires within wood burning stoves within buildings only.

Professional fireworks displays permitted according to section 12-28-103 of the C.R.S.

Fire suppression or fire department training fires.

Small recreational fires at developed picnic or campground sites contained in fixed permanent metal/steel fire pits (rock fire rings are considered temporary and not permanent) with flame lengths not in excess of four feet or the residential use of charcoal grills, tiki torches, fires in chimineas or other portable fireplaces or patio fire pits, so long as said fires are supervised by a responsible person at least 18 years of age.

Professional fireworks displays.

Violation of these fire restrictions is a Class-2 Petty Offense, punishable by up to a $1,000.00 fine and a $10.00 surcharge.

