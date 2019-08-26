GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A fire about 10 miles south of Rifle is still burning weeks after it started on July 28 to help improve forest health.

The Middle Mamm Fire has burned 113 acres in the White River National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It was started by lightning and is being allowed to burn to reduce fuels and improve forest health and wildlife habitat.

U.S. Forest Service

Firefighters are actively managing the fire’s growth and behavior using aviation and ground resources. The fire is not threatening private property and associated structures, the Forest Service said. Smoke will continue to be visible from the fire as it performs its natural role.

