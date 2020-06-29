WATCH LIVE: Vegetation fire burning in unincorporated Douglas County

Crews responded to a fire burning on Chatridge Court, in unincorporated Douglas County, Monday morning.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) on Monday responded to a vegetation fire along Chatridge Court in unincorporated Douglas County.

The more than 10-acre fire was reported near 9660 Chatridge Ct., which is near Highway 85 and Ron King Trail.

"No structures threatened at this time," SMFR said in a tweet.

The Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Foundation off of Ron King Trail has been evacuated as a precaution, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said in a tweet. No other evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Crews were on scene attacking the fire, and a helicopter was making water drops to battle it. Very high winds, dry vegetation and difficult terrain made for difficult firefighting conditions, SMFR said.

Crews set up structure protection efforts at two homes, SMFR updated in a tweet. A second alarm was called to the scene, doubling their resources, SMFR said in the update.