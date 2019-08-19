ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are continuing to battle a 165-acre wildfire that broke out over the weekend in northwest Colorado, according to the Routt County Office of Emergency Management.

The Indian Run Fire was first reported on Saturday at about 5 p.m. It’s burning about 15 miles southwest of Hayden and about 3 miles south of Pagoda in southwest Routt County.

The blaze was initially reported to be at 8 acres. Hot, dry and windy weather on Sunday caused the fire to grow to 165 acres. The fire is burning on both Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and private land.

Currently, fire managers are working to implement a full suppression strategy to fight the fire. Effort include using lookout and aerial resources to determine where firelines and suppression actions are the most effective in preventing the fire from spreading.

A team of federal and local resources are working to contain the fire. The cause of it is under investigation.

