Even with 100% containment, firefighters continuing to monitor 37E fire

Even though it's 100% contained, firefighters still need to monitor and patrol the burned area for flare up's

LYONS, Colo. — The work for firefighters isn’t over once a wildfire is contained.

It takes days, sometimes even months of monitoring before it can be considered “controlled.”

The 37E fire started last Friday and is currently 100% contained, but that doesn’t mean it’s all over. The fire burned 114 acres and there could be material inside of it that’s still smoldering or burning.

That’s why firefighters still have to keep a close eye on it, especially on a high fire danger days.

“This fire right now is only contained. The next step is to call it controlled and then the next step is to call it out,” said Wildland Coordinator for the Lyons Fire Protection District Lt. Emily Gubler.

Three times a day, every day, Lyons firefighters are making the trek up the Blue Mountain area to make sure nothing is smoking from the fire.

"We want to make sure when we have events like today, low humidity, high temperatures and high wind that we’re not having any embers come back up and start burning again,” said Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Steve Pischke.

The 37E Fire did get close to people’s homes and forced some to evacuate. Residents have since returned to their houses, but firefighters are still keeping a close watch.

"We know it’s burning. We trust our perimeter. We’re pretty confident in our perimeter, but there’s a chance the wind can find an ember and blow it across," said Gubler. “It’s being really tested right now. It’s really hot. It’s really dry. The sun is on it. This is a good test but it needs to go through multiple tests first."

Pischke said this fire started after high winds loosened a connector on an electrical pole.

"Some hot, molten slag dropped down to the base of it and started the light and flashy fuels on fire and the next thing you know we’re off to the races," he said.

Fires can happen in an instant and they’ve been happening more and more frequently. It's something Gubler wants residents to know.

“Sometime they say, 'Will a fire come?' and I say you know what, it’s not if, it’s when," she said.

That’s why she wants homeowners to mitigate their land from fire danger as much as possible, removing any kind of material that can burn.

"We can get 100 acre or larger fires. It’s very much a part of our reality here," said Gubler. “The more stuff that burns that you take away, that’s just less stuff that’s going to burn."

But barely a week later, there’s a little bit of hope, as new growth starts to sprout in the burned area.

“It’s a big change to go from your green and yellow beautiful area to black and that’s scary to people and they feel like is it going to look like this forever? But it’s not necessarily," said Gubler. "The green grass comes back really quick. Sometimes you get wildflowers and different flowers that you've never seen before."

Pischke said if they don’t see any smoke from the fire between now and Tuesday or Wednesday, they may consider this fire controlled and then hopefully a few days later they can officially call it “out”.

“I, personally, am comfortable with what we’re seeing. I wasn’t on Monday and Tuesday and of course that’s when we found additional fire. We’ve gone now three days and knock on wood, we haven’t seen any additional smoke," he said. “I’ll feel a lot better after we get through today and if we don’t have anything that comes up today, I think that we can take a deeper breath and feel better about what we’ve done here and then just move forward.”