Person arrested in connection to Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff as blaze scorches nearly 5,000 acres

Highway 89 has been closed north of the city as the fire continues to grow, and investigators have arrested a 57-year-old man who may have been involved.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A person was arrested for violating the county's burn ban near the time the Pipeline Fire broke out and caused evacuations, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

They say a man named Matthew Riser, 57, was seen driving away from the area of the fire around 11 a.m. in a white pickup truck before he was stopped. Riser has since been booked into the Coconino County Jail.

The full evacuation list, evacuation center information and up-to-date road closures can be found below:

Latest fire updates:

Officials estimate that more than 4,700 acres of land have been burned so far

of land have been burned so far Evacuations were ordered in multiple areas

were ordered in multiple areas US 89 has been shut down north of Flagstaff

has been shut down north of Flagstaff An evacuation center has been set up at Sinagua Middle School

No structures have been damaged so far

How many acres has it burned?

The Pipeline Fire has burned roughly 4,712 acres and does not have a containment estimate as of Jun. 12, fire officials said.

Forest officials say the wildfire was pushed more than 15 miles due to strong winds.

Are there any evacuations?

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate immediately:

Communities along Highway 89 in the area of Sacred Mountain Trading Post on both sides of the road

Private land east of Sunset Crater-Wupatki Loop Road

Schultz Pass Road (FS 420)

FS 557

FS 576

FS 522

FS 556

Arizona Snowbowl

Timberline (South of Brandis to Elden Springs Road)

Upatki Trails

Girls Ranch

Fernwood

The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for possible evacuation:

Sacred Mountain Trading Post to Antelope Hills

Sinagua Trading Post

Mt. Elden Estates

Doney Park

Homes near FS 420 and FS 556

Coconino County shared the following maps of areas under an evacuation order:

Coconino County has provided a live map of the evacuation area.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

US 89 is closed at Campbell on the south side and Shultz Pass Road on the North side.

"24-hour security Patrols will be conducted n the evacuated area until re-entry is complete," officials said.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at Sinagua Middle School at 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff.

Red Cross Shelter is opening by 4 p.m. today for residents evacuated due to the Pipeline Fire.

Sinagua Middle School

Resouces for animal evacuations

Household animals

You can take your household animals to Coconino Humane Association: 3501 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Please check in with staff upon arrival.

• Livestock

You can take your horses, goats, sheep, pigs, and chickens to the Fort Tuthill County Stables. When you arrive, please leave your animals in your vehicle or trailer.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them if they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

Arizona Wildfire Season