Evacuation orders issued for wildfire Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders were issued due to a wildfire in Garfield County that began Saturday.

At 9:53 p.m., the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said a lightning strike started the fire at Morrisania Mesa located at mile marker 3 on Country Road 301.

On Sunday, Grand Valley Fire Protection District estimated the fire was about 200 acres, and that crews were continuing to combat the fire including two helicopters.

Evacuation orders were issued between County Road 301 and County Road 309.

Displaced animals can be taken to the Garfield County Fairgrounds located on Railroad Avenue in Rifle.

