Generations of families lose homes in Old Town Superior

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Many families in Old Town Superior have deep roots in the community. Some have been there for decades, raising their children and grandchildren.

The Chavez family has been there for 80 years, raising five generations on the same property.

Four relatives lost their homes in the Marshall Fire.

“This is our life. This is all we know, actually,” said Elsie Chavez, who grew up off Second Avenue in Superior. She raised her own children and watched her grandchildren grow up in the same area.

“We’ve been here forever,” Elsie said. “It’s really hard to see this and say, 'no we aren’t going to go back home.' We are going to go back home.”

The Chavez family has agreed to rebuild new homes off the same street.

“We just want to rebuild and we just want to rebuild and stay here,” Elsie’s son, Ted, said. “We still want to be here, stay as one. I’m hoping that our whole community thinks the way we are thinking.”

The family has gotten to know other families in the same area. Most came from coal mining families decades ago.

“I hope that all of us stay, stay as one, be a community as we were and keep moving forward,” Ted said.

The Chavez family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for necessities.

