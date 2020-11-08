Glenwood Canyon closure has truckers trying Independence Pass, which is not allowed for semis

There are numerous signs between Glenwood Springs and Aspen warning drivers of vehicles more than 35-feet long that they cannot drive over Independence Pass.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Predictably, the fire in Glenwood Canyon and closure of Interstate 70 is sending truckers over Independence Pass as a way around the blaze, a law enforcement official said Tuesday.

At least three semi-trucks — including one that rear-ended a car — drove over the Pass on Monday and four or five had already tried the narrow road forbidden to vehicles more than 35 feet long by about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. Jesse Steindler of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Either they’re illiterate or they just don’t care,” Steindler said. “Certainly they are ignorant about what’s waiting for them when they get up on that Pass. It’s completely irresponsible.”

There are numerous signs between Glenwood Springs and Aspen warning drivers of vehicles more than 35-feet long that they cannot drive over Independence Pass. The deterrents even include a magnetic strip at Difficult Campground east of Aspen that triggers a set of flashing warning lights when vehicles longer than 35-feet are detected.

Trucks can easily turn around at the winter closure gate just above Difficult, where yet another warning sign is posted.

