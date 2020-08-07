Fire closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

A fire burned between the lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon Wednesday afternoon.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A small brush fire forced the closure of both directions of Interstate 70 through a portion of Glenwood Canyon in western Colorado Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said I-70 was closed between the Grizzly Creek exit and the Shoshone exit. That's about a two-mile stretch.

The fire is burning a couple miles east of Glenwood Springs.

A CDOT camera near the fire showed flames burning near the base of the westbound lanes of I-70; in the gap between the east and westbound lanes.

At about 2:20 p.m., the CDOT camera showed a fire department truck spraying water on the fire.

By 2:40 p.m., flames from the fire were no longer visible and smoke had dissipated. About 10 minutes later vehicles could be seen driving in the eastbound lanes of I-70. The westbound lanes still appeared to be closed.

A size estimate of the fire and what caused the fire has not yet been released.