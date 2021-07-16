Governor signs disaster declaration for Muddy Slide Fire

The executive order signed Friday will expire 30 days from June 23, but could be extended.

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) signed an executive order Friday to declare a disaster emergency for the Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County.

This order allows state agencies to coordinate fire suppression, response, consequence management and recovery efforts.

> Video above: There are six wildfires burning in the mountains, Western Slope

The Colorado Disaster Emergency Act defines a disaster as “the occurrence or imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from any natural cause or cause of human origin, including but not limited to fire.”

The fire has already scorched 4,093 acres of land and is 58% contained.

The Muddy Slide Fire started June 20, 2021. It was sparked by lightning and unless it is contained sooner, the executive order will expire 30 days from June 23, but could be extended.

