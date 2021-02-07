Evacuations ordered due to brush fire burning southeast of Grand Junction

Houses northeast of Lands End Road and Reeder Mesa Road are under evacuation, and power in the area has been turned off as a safety precaution.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Homes have been evacuated due to a brush fire that started burning in an area southeast of Grand Junction Thursday afternoon.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said what's been dubbed the Lands End 2 Fire is in the area of Lands End and Divide roads, and that houses northeast of Lands End Road and Reeder Mesa Road are under evacuation.

Lands End Road is closed in the area of the fire, and power has been disconnected as a safety precaution. Other road closures could also be in effect nearby.

It’s unclear what started the fire, or exactly how large it is. Mesa County was under a red flag warning on Thursday, and temperatures exceeded 102 degrees during what has already been considered a drought on the Western Slope.

Multiple agencies are assisting in battling this fire, including the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team, Bureau of Land Management, Lands End Fire Protection District, Clifton Fire Protection District, Plateau Valley Fire Protection District, Grand Junction Fire Department and Central Orchard Mesa.

A type three helicopter is helping to attack the fire by air.

No additional information was immediately available.

The map below shows the rough location of he fire:

