Crews respond to grass fire near Denver-Adams County line

Adams County Fire said no homes were threatened by the fire in the area of West 55th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County firefighters responded to a grass fire near the border with Denver Tuesday afternoon.

Adams County Fire Rescue said at 1:16 p.m. crews were working the fire in the area of West 55th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

As of 1:29 p.m., they said the fire was under control and crews were working to put out hot spots.

No homes were threatened and no injuries were reported, Adams County Fire Rescue said.

An arson investigator was on scene, and Westminster Fire Department and Xcel Energy also responded.

