Brush fire burns near Highway 7 in Broomfield; 3 firefighters taken to a hospital

The fire burned in long grasses near Anthem Ranch Road and Ellingwood Drive.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — North Metro Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire burning just south of Highway 7 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire burned in Boulder County Open Space right at the county line with Broomfield. The closest streets near the fire are Anthem Ranch Road and Ellingwood Drive. That's between Flagg Drive and Lowell Boulevard.

Three firefighters were taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution, according to Sara Farris with North Metro Fire Rescue.

Farris said the firefighters did not have life-threatening injuries.

Two fire engines sustained damage in the fire, according to a tweet from North Metro Fire.

The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The size of the fire and how it started are still being determined.

North Metro Fire said no homes were threatened.

Firefighters declared the fire out just before 4:15 p.m.

