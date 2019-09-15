Crews are battling a grass fire that is burning on County Road 64 in Bailey.

Residences on County Road 64A and County Road 64B in the Payne Gulch subdivision have been evacuated, according to Jeffco Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jenny Fulton.

Pre-evacuation of Brookside Drive and the Payne Gulch trailhead is also in effect. The Shawnee VFW has been opened for evacuees, according to a Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management tweet.

The fire is burning on forest service land and is approximately 3-5 acres as of 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Platte Canyon Fire Department has issued a burn ban, effective immediately.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS