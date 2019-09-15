Crews are battling a 150-acre grass fire burning on County Road 74E near McNay Hill in Larimer County.

The fire started as a car fire before spreading to surrounding vegetation. It is now moving at a moderate to high rate of speed, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

County Road 74E is closed between Boy Scout Ranch Road and County Road 37.

Some homes in the Glacierview Gates neighborhoods are under voluntary evacuations. The evacuation point for those residents is at Livermore Community Church at 284 W County Rd. 74E in Livermore.

Several aircraft are en route to the fire, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

