Grass fire burning south of Hayden

There is no containment of the fire right now.

HAYDEN, Colo. — A grass fire is burning 375 acres in northwest Colorado Thursday night.

The fire is south of Hayden, according to the Routt County Sheriff's Office.

Some structures were given pre-evacuation notice Thursday, the sheriff's office said. They did not specify what kind of structures they were. There were not any mandatory evacuations Thursday night.

Multiple agencies have responded to the fire. They have not been able to get any containment yet.

The Routt County Sheriff's Office said most of the firefighters went home Thursday night and will return to the fire scene Friday morning.

They said they hope that the humidity overnight will help the fire to keep the fire from growing overnight.