Crews make quick work of overnight grass fire in Boulder

A small grass fire was reported at 1 a.m. Monday on Boulder's Nelson Road.

BOULDER, Colo. — Firefighters extinguished a grass fire near Boulder early Monday morning.

Boulder County Dispatch first received a report of a small grass fire at 1 a.m. Monday in the area of 3500 Nelson Road in unincorporated Boulder County.

A deputy was dispatched to the area and confirmed the presence of a fire from a substantial distance away, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Lefthand Fire and Hygiene Fire crews responded to the scene and quickly contained the spread.

The grass fire was extinguished in two hours and is estimated to have burned 2.5 acres of native grass, according to BCSO.

No structures were threatened and no immediate cause of the fire has been identified.

