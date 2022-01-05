Multiple fires burning in southeastern Colorado

One fire is burning east of Larmar and another is burning near Holly.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple grass fires are burning in southeastern Colorado on Sunday night.

9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen was in the area tracking a severe thunderstorm when he caught images of a fire burning east of Lamar.

The fire is burning near where a Tornado Warning was issued earlier Sunday.

>The video above is from the fire burning east of Lamar.

Another fire is burning near Holly – which is right on the Colorado-Kansas border.

Wildfire burning near Holly, Colorado 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

We have reached out to fire officials for information on both fires.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Inside a tornado warned storm with an active wildland fire burning near Lamar #9wx pic.twitter.com/KNSsgauQj8 — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) May 2, 2022

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.