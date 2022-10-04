Grass fire burns in northeast Colorado

The fire is burning east of Empire Reservoir, which is near the Weld/Morgan county line.

WIGGINS, Colo. — Crews are responding to a wind-driven ground cover fire near the Weld/Morgan county line in northeastern Colorado Sunday afternoon, the Platte Valley Fire Protection District said.

The fire is burning just east of Empire Reservoir, which is west of Wiggins.

A portion of Highway 34 was closed for about an hour due to the fire. The highway reopened around 5:30 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Crews from multiple agencies are fighting the fire.

Around 4:45 p.m., wind speeds in the area were averaging 35.6 mph with gusts of 49.4 mph, according to a weather station near Wiggins.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Colorado, including the Wiggins area, until 7 p.m. Sunday due to strong winds and low relative humidity.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

