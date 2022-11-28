Evacuations ordered for 200 acre wildfire in Pueblo County

A subdivision and two schools in Rye have been evacuated for the fire that was spotted around noon on Monday.

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations were ordered Monday for two schools and a neighborhood due to a wildfire in Pueblo County that was estimated to be about 200 acres.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said about 1:15 p.m. that the fire burning on Old San Isabel Road near Rye, which is south of Pueblo, was a bit over 200 acres and that eight fire agencies were on scene.

At 12:37 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said evacuations were ordered for residents in the Mount Baldy subdivision in Rye. The Red Cross had set up an evacuation center at the Colorado City Rec Center, located at 5000 Cuerno Verde Blvd.

School District 70 also evacuated Rye Elementary School and Rye High School, sending the students to Craver Middle School in Colorado City. More information on school evacuations can be found on the school district's website.

Highway 162 was open, but the Sheriff's Office asked people to avoid the area near Old San Isabel Road.

Fire agencies responding were Rye, Beulah, Pueblo City, Pueblo West, Pueblo Rural, West Park, Pueblo County Sheriff's Emergency Services Bureau and Pueblo County Road and Bridges.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

