Fast-moving grass fire near Simla prompts evacuation of town

The evacuation order has since been lifted. It's 50% contained as of 5:45 p.m., Elizabeth Fire said.

SIMLA, Colo. — A fast-moving grass fire prompted the evacuation of the town of Simla, northeast of Colorado Springs, Thursday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the fire, named the 125 Fire, is burning near 17780 Simla Highway.

Elizabeth Fire said the fire has grown to 700 to 800 acres in size. They said around 5:45 p.m. that it is 50% contained.

The Elbert County Office of Emergency Management tweeted around 5 p.m. that Simla, a town of about 600 people, was being evacuated.

As of 6:10 p.m., the evacuation order had been lifted.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said they have been asked to fill a mutual aid request of two brush trucks, one engine and a battalion chief for support on the wildland fire.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, temperatures in Simla were around 70 degrees with winds gusting over 40 mph and relative humidity under 10%, making for conditions for fires to potentially spread quickly.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for Simla until 8 p.m.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

