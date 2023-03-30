Grass fire prompts evacuations in southeastern Park County

Park County emergency officials said the fire is burning in the area of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane, which is south of Lake George.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A mandatory evacuation notice has been issued for a small area of southeastern Park County due to a grass fire burning Thursday afternoon.

Park County emergency officials said the fire is burning in the area of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane, which is south of Lake George, near the Teller County line.

An evacuation order has been issued for a one-mile area around County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane. The county said there are structures being threatened by the fire.

"Evacuations are mandatory and entry to the area may be denied," the county said in an emergency alert. "Residents are encouraged to evacuate as soon as possible. You may have time to gather necessary items, but do so at your own risk."

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said smoke from the fire may be visible in the western part of the county due to the fire. Residents should only call 911 if they see active flames or a plume of smoke.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for a portion of the area until 8 p.m. Thursday due to wind and low relative humidity.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



