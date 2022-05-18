x
Wildfire

Lightning sparks wildfire at Great Sand Dunes

The park said cars are not being allowed to come into the park and the visitor center is closed.

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Crews are responding to a lightning-caused wildfire at Great Sand Dunes National Park Wednesday. 

According to a tweet from the park, the fire started at 3 p.m. along the entrance road in the grasslands. 

The park said in a Facebook post that park staff are working with the Rio Grande Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the Mosca Fire Department. 

Inbound traffic is closed, according to the park, and the visitor center has been closed. The park has not been evacuated. 

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide updates as more information is confirmed.

