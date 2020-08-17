Grizzly Creek Fire burns 25,000 acres near Glenwood Springs, I-70 still closed

Interstate 70 continues to be closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, with no estimated time for reopening.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo — The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs has burned an estimated 25,000 acres since it began on Aug. 10.

The fire has backed into No Name Creek, and firefighters are preparing for any spot fires that cross the creek on Monday. Fire officials expect dry conditions and hot weather will be a challenge for the next few days, with a slight chance of more lightning moving into the area.

The blaze remains at 0% containment. Aviation resources, including a helitanker, will continue to support full suppression efforts on Monday along with 647 fire personnel, according to Grizzly Creek Fire Public Information.

>Video above: An update on all the wildfires burning in the state right now

Fire officials said a direct attack of the fire continues to be difficult, due to the rugged and steep terrain in the area.

More favorable conditions Sunday allowed fire crews to continue with water and retardant drops. Structure protection efforts were ongoing in Bair Ranch and No Name throughout the day, with no loss of structures, fire officials said.

Scott Fitzwilliams, White River National Forest supervisor, said on Friday that officials were finally able to fly the area for an initial assessment to see what happened to Hanging Lake – a popular outdoor recreation site.

"I’m happy to announce that the immediate area around Hanging Lake ... the boardwalk, etc. was not impacted directly by the fire," Fitzwilliams said. "The most intense part did not impact Hanging Lake."

>Video below: Vail Daily's Sean Naylor and Chris Dillmann take a ride through Glenwood Canyon during the Grizzly Creek Fire

"We won’t know for a while what the long-term impacts are because Hanging Lake is about the whole hydrology of the area, but right now we’re feeling good and happy to report that," he added.

Fitzwilliams went on to say officials remain focused on protecting people’s property, infrastructure and way of life.

>> Scroll down for evacuations and road closures

Incident Commander Marty Adel said there had been a "sizable influx of acreage over [Friday] evening in the southwest corner."

"We recognize that the watersheds in the Grizzly Creek and No Name areas are very important," he said. "We’re using hotshot crews to suppress fire in that area at this time."

Adel added that the most dramatic acreage increase Thursday night and into Friday was to the northeast and eastern sides and the fire had come down in multiple areas to I-70.

"This fire will continue to burn for some time," he said. "It’s very difficult to put people in front of it with active fire … as we look around the state of Colorado we see there are multiple large fires through the area."

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said officials are working on a credentialing system for I-70 to allow essential people to come through the canyon to perform their functions. It will be limited to essential people including first responders.

The fire has had a major impact on travel as it has forced a full closure of Interstate 70. Detours to get around are several hours long.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) visited the Incident Command Center for the fire Friday morning where he said getting it under control was the top national priority. Polis also said the highway cannot reopen until it's been about 24 hours without fire around it.

Evacuations

Residents in communities around the Grizzly Creek Fire should stay aware of the fire’s dynamic changing conditions. Anytime evacuation notices change or areas move into pre-evacuation status, the information will be shared at the Garfield County website at www.Garfield-county.com and Eagle County at ecemergency.org.

Coffee Pot Springs

No Name

Lookout Mountain

Homestead Estates

Bair Ranch

High Aspen Ranch

Coulter Creek

Cottonwood Pass

Spring Valley Ranch

Road Closures

I-70 remains closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, with no estimated time for reopening.

Forest Service Road 400, Eagle-Thomasville Road, is closed due to excessive traffic and accidents resulting from drivers attempting to use this primarily dirt road as an alternate to the I-70 closure.

Cottonwood Pass Road in Garfield and Eagle counties is closed. Independence Pass is open to passenger vehicles only; big rigs and any vehicle towing a camper or trailer that is more than 35 feet long is prohibited.

Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa roads and areas of the Flattops accessed by those roads are also closed, as well as many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads.

Area Closures

White River National Forest and the BLM Grand Junction Field Office

Fire Restrictions

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place for all jurisdictions. Information is at https://colorado.gov/pacific/dfpc/fire-restriction-information

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR)

Temporary flight restrictions are in place for the Grizzly Creek Fire. Flying drones in the area of the fire is illegal, as well as dangerous for the fire pilots.