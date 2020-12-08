Grizzly Creek Fire expected to be 'extremely active' Wednesday

Hot, dry conditions and gusty afternoon winds are expected to create erratic fire behavior Wednesday.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Grizzly Creek Fire, which has already burned more than 3,700 acres just west of Glenwood Springs, is expected to be "extremely active and fast-moving" on Wednesday, according to an update from the incident command team.

The Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Blue Team took command of the fire at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Hot dry conditions are expected Wednesday, with winds increasing in the afternoon with potential gusts near 30 mph. The fire is burning in an area filled with Conifer, Aspen and Oak brush, which are very dry fuel types and are highly receptive to fire, according to the command team.

Since the fire started Monday afternoon, 3,702 acres have burned and there is zero containment.

Fire officials said 211 personnel were assisting with the fire and that more assistance has been requested. Two very large air tankers (VLAT), multiple large air tankers, four heavy helicopters and one medium helicopter are also working the fire from the air.

Evacuations

The No Name, Lookout Mountain and Coulter Creek community east of Glenwood Springs were evacuated. High Aspen Ranch (CR 115), CR 120 and Cottonwood pass have also been evacuated. Pre-evacuation notices were sent to people living in the Bair Ranch area.

A shelter has been set up at the Glenwood Springs Recreation Center.

Road closures

Interstate 70 remains fully closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, with no estimated time of reopening. Cottonwood Pass Road in Eagle and Garfield Counties is closed.

CDOT recommends the following detours:

Travelers heading westbound on I-70 can use US 24, CO 91, or CO 9 to US 285 US 50 and continue west.

Motorists headed east on I-70 can travel on US 50 to travel east towards US 24, CO 91 or CO 9 to return to I-70 eastbound, or continue east on 285 to the Denver metro area.

Motorists can take a northern detour of CO 131 to US 40 to CO 139. (While CO 13 is open at this time, it is not a recommended detour due to construction, and oversize commercial vehicles are not allowed due to construction conditions on CO 13.)

Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa Roads are all closed as much of the surrounding BLM and Forest Service lands.

Fire Restrictions:

All jurisdictions in the area are under stage 1 fire restrictions but will move to stage 2 on Thursday.

The cause of the fire, which was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, is under investigation. However, in a tweet, the Eagle County Sheriff's office said it is "unofficially" suspected that a blown tire, sparking rim, or dragging chain may have started the fire. In the tweet, the agency noted "there were several ignition spots along the road."