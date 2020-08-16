Red Cross sets up 2 Grizzly Creek Fire evacuation centers

The evacuation centers provide food and drinks, but it all has to be pre-packaged and sealed because of COVID-19.

EDWARDS, Colo. — The Grizzly Creek fire has gotten so big there are now two Red Cross evacuation centers.

One is on the eastern side of the fire just outside of Gipson at the Battle Mountain High school in Edwards, CO. The other one is in the Glenwood Springs Community Center.

Rheta Fulton volunteers in the Glenwood Center. She showed 9NEWS how the center has markings on the ground to help people stay six feet apart and hand sanitizing stations, but their willingness to help remains the same.

Fulton says the evacuation center provides food and drinks, but it all has to be pre-packaged and sealed because of COVID-19.

The centers, which are open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., are not shelters. People do not spend the night, but Fulton says the center is helping people stay in hotels nearby.

Fulton said it's the same service to the community, just a little different; like everything else right now.

"It just is a little bit slower process," said Fulton. "But we get the same results."