Grizzly Creek Fire: 32,060-acre blaze now 61% contained

Interstate 70 reopened Monday between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum after being closed for two weeks.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters continue to make progress on the Grizzly Creek fire burning near Glenwood Springs. Containment on the 32,060-acre blaze increased to 61% on Tuesday.

Fire officials said containment lines are continuing to hold, despite strong outflow winds that swept across the fire east to west Tuesday evening due to passing thunderstorms. Similar weather conditions are expected over the fire on Wednesday.

Firefighters wrapped up a multi-day firing operation on Spruce Ridge above Bair Ranch, burning out an internal bowl of unburned fuel that will connect containment lines, fire officials said.

Over the next few days, firefighters will be patrolling and mopping up the firing operation to ensure there are no spot fires across the line.

Fire activity popped up once again in the No Name and Grizzly Creek drainages on Tuesday. Fire officials said that will continue to be the case until there is significant rainfall to the area.

Fire personnel also hiked into Hanging Lake on Tuesday to identify hazard trees that need to be removed and reported no smokes in the area.

Early Wednesday morning, command of the fire shifted from the Great Basin Type 1 Incident Management Team to the Alaska Type 1 Incident Management Team.

The Alaska Team said its intent is to “build on their success and continue to adhere to the COVID protocols that have been put in place.”

A Facebook Live Community Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Glenwood Springs.

Interstate 70 reopened Monday to two-way traffic but motorists should expect periodic delays due to firefighting activity or other work related power line and road repairs.

Residents in communities around the Grizzly Creek Fire should stay aware of the fire’s dynamic changing conditions. Any time evacuation notices change or areas move into pre-evacuation status, the information will be shared at the Garfield County website at www.Garfield-county.com and Eagle County at ecemergency.org.

Pre-evacuations

• Bair Ranch

• Coffee Pot Springs

• No Name

• Buck Point Road

• Residences west and south of County Road 115

• Cottonwood Pass

• Ranch at Coulter Creek

• High Aspen Ranch

• Homestead Estates

• Spring Valley Ranch

• Lookout Mountain area southwest of Grizzly Creek Fire

Area road closures remain in effect with access for residents and fire traffic only. Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail Road and areas of the Flattops accessed by those roads are closed, as are many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads.

The Grizzly Creek Fire started burning Aug.10 in the canyon east of Glenwood Springs. It led to a record-long 2-week closure of Interstate 70 through that area between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, before the highway reopened on Monday morning.