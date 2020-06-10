Firefighters monitoring smoke from Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs still 91 percent contained.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters will be monitoring smokes that are visible from the Grizzly Creek Fire burning east of Glenwood Springs, according to David Boyd with the White River National Forest.

The fire, which started on Aug. 10, has burned 39,567 acres and remains 91% contained.

Smokes showing in the Grizzly Creek drainage, on the north side of Devil's Hole drainage, are not posing any threats to the fire lines and the fire has not grown, Boyd said.

Eight firefighters from White River Fire Module are monitoring the fire from the ground, and a type three helicopter with five crew members is available in Rifle when needed, according to Boyd.

“We’ll continue to see smokes like this until we get some moisture,” said Incident Commander Dan Nielsen. “Please respect the area closure of the fire perimeter and remember the White River National Forest and BLM in this area are in Stage 1 fire restrictions.”