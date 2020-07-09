Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs 83% contained despite record heat

Cold, wet conditions could make for dangerous driving, working and living conditions for firefighters in remote camps around Grizzly Creek Fire.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs showed no growth over the weekend and remains at 32,464 acres.

Containment remains at 83% containment as of Monday morning.

Fire officials said Monday that the fire largely behaved over the weekend despite the near-critical fire conditions.

There were the expected flare-ups and smokes in the interior of the fire, the result of green patches of vegetation burning off, but the hot spots were well inside the containment perimeter and didn’t pose any major issues, according to fire officials. A steady stream of helicopter water drops kept any unruly areas in check on Sunday.

> Above video: New evacuations on Sunday, Sept. 6 for Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County.

As of Monday, Sept. 7, 402 total personnel are helping to fight the fire. That number has dropped significantly in the last two weeks as containment on the fire goes up.

At 83% containment as of Monday morning, the fire has not grown for more than a week and has yet to challenge containment lines, even in the two most problematic areas - the Grizzly Creek drainage on the northwest corner of the fire and the Cinnamon and Devil’s Hole creek drainages to the south.

There are about 8 miles of uncontained line in each of those spots but the fire has stalled out in both directions, despite two major wind events last week and the recent spate of hot, dry weather.

A cold front is expected to roll into northern Colorado from the west Monday night. Temperatures could plunge as many as 40 degrees by Tuesday with up to one-half inch of rain, possible snow and sub-freezing temperatures by Wednesday. Fire officials said firefighters must persevere one more day as they await the U-Turn in the weather.

“We have one more big day in front of us,” Incident Commander Norm McDonald with the Alaska Type 1 Incident Management Team said, alluding to the radical forecast. “We need to focus on holding what we have and quickly shift to safety to weather this out.”

The cold, wet conditions could make for dangerous driving, working and living conditions for firefighters spiked out in remote camps around the fire, several of them at high elevations that could see 2-4 inches of snow. If conditions get bad enough, firefighters could be pulled off the line for their safety, McDonald said.

Pre-evacuation orders for the areas of Coulture Creek and Buck Point Drive have been lifted as of noon on Sept. 2. There are no other pre-evacuation orders in place for Eagle County.

Area road closures remain in effect with access for residents and fire traffic only. Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail Road and areas of the Flattops accessed by those roads are closed, as are many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads.

The Grizzly Creek Fire started burning Aug. 10 in the canyon east of Glenwood Springs. It led to a record-long two-week closure of Interstate 70 through that area between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, before the highway reopened.