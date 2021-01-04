Small wildland fire reported off Guanella Pass

Officials have named it the Burning Bear Fire.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildland fire was reported off of Guanella Pass on Tuesday afternoon.

The Platte Canyon Fire Protection District (PCFPD) said the agency was called about the fire just before 3 p.m. Fire crews said the fire is about 1/2 acre in size and currently creeping.

The fire is primarily burning in duff and grasses, officials said. The fire has been named the Burning Bear Fire.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

The fire is burning off of Guanella Pass on the U.S. 285 side, near the town of Grant. Officials have not said how far up the pass the fire is burning. Fire officials asked that drivers stay out of the area.

This was the third wildland fire reported Tuesday in Colorado. The first reported fire was burning in Eagle County near the town of Gypsum. That fire forced officials to close Cottonwood Pass Road from Gypsum and El Jebel.

The second fire is on the Western Slope in Rio Blanco County and is burning about 15 miles southeast of the town of Rangley. Crews from Rangley Fire and the Bureau of Land Management are trying to access the fire near Rio Blanco County Road 113 and County Road 23.

The Western Slope was under Red Flag Warning on Tuesday, and most of the area is mired in worsening drought conditions.