Mapping expert: Hanging Lake is within Grizzly Creek Fire burn area

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who analyzes mapping data for a living says publicly available information indicates that Hanging Lake is within the burn area for the Grizzly Creek Fire, which has torched more than 13,000 acres around Glenwood Canyon since it was first reported Monday afternoon.

“It’s clear it got hit, from what severity we don’t know,” Daniel Molnar, a GIS specialist with CDM Smith said. GIS stands for geographic information system.

Molnar analyzed data from the U.S. Forest Service, which flew over the fire on Thursday night, when the blaze doubled in size. He does not work for a fire agency, but reached out to 9NEWS to discuss his findings regarding Hanging Lake.

A spokesperson for White River National Forest said crews are trying to get in the air to look, something made difficult by extremely smoky conditions in the canyon. Hiking in the area is not an option due to fire activity.

Molnar said his analysis indicates that Hanging Lake is 800 to 1,000 feet within the edge of the Grizzly Creek Fire’s boundaries as of Friday morning.

Hanging Lake is one of Colorado’s most popular attractions – in fact, it became so popular that it needed a reservation system to handle the influx of hikers who wanted to see the iconic view.

“It’s like if the Maroon Bells were to burn or something like that,” Molnar said. “It’s heavily visited, and it would just be a terrible tragedy and just one more thing to add on this year, I guess.”

Interstate 70 has been closed between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs due to the fire. Drivers should use US 285 to US 50 as a detour.

People who want to head into the mountains from the Front Range have been told by the Colorado Department of Transportation to avoid the I-70 corridor altogether, and instead focus on going north or south.

The Grizzly Creek Fire is one of multiple blazes burning in Colorado, which have been stoked by weeks of hot, dry conditions. Most of the state is under some sort of drought.