New photos show how close Grizzly Creek Fire is to Hanging Lake

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said the lower trail as damaged but haven't been able to assess the damage.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — New images from the U.S. Forest Service show just how close the Grizzly Creek Fire burning east of Glenwood Springs got to the iconic Hanging Lake.

Crews flew over the area Wednesday night and snapped some pictures which show that the fire burned above the lake.

>the above video is from an earlier report about Hanging Lake and potential damage

Officials said they know the fire burned through some of the lower portion of the trail that goes up to Hanging Lake but they haven't been able to assess how much it was impacted.

Mapping data that shows Hanging Lake is within the burn area of the Grizzly Creek Fire, however the popular Colorado attraction appears largely intact, forest officials said.

The Grizzly Creek Fire has burned close to 30,000 acres since it was first reported on Aug. 10 east of Glenwood Springs. It's just 4% contained.

Interstate 70 remains closed through that area between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, with no estimated time for reopening. Active fire still surrounds the roadway, officials have said.

Mandatory evacuations also remain in place.

Several other major fires are burning in our state which prompted Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) to enact a statewide fire ban. While exact causes are not known, officials have said three of the four fires were "human-caused."