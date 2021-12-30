How to help Boulder County fire victims

Several Colorado nonprofits are collecting funds to help people affected by the fires.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — Several organizations are collecting donations to help people affected by Thursday's devastating wildfire in Boulder County.

The Marshall Fire has destroyed more than 500 homes and burned more than 1,600 acres as of Thursday evening. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated as the fire spreads through the Superior, Louisville and Broomfield areas.

Community Foundation Boulder County

Community Foundation Boulder County has set up a Wildfire Fund for people wanting to help out with cash donations.

Salvation Army

Starting Friday, the Salvation Army is providing 1,000 meals three times a day to evacuees and first responders. Meals will be transported to the Lafayette YMCA.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross of Colorado has opened an evacuation center at the YMCA of Northern Colorado to support evacuees.

YMCA evacuation center

The YMCA evacuation center in Lafayette said they are no longer in need of food or supplies.

"The kindness of the Boulder County community is on full display! We are so grateful," the YMCA said in a tweet.

