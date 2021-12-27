Evacuations ordered for Ken Caryl Valley residents amid wildfire

An evacuation center has opened at Chatfield High School.

COLORADO, USA — Fire crews responded Monday afternoon to a wildland fire southwest of Littleton, and evacuations are underway.

The fire department first tweeted about what's now being called the "Oak Fire" around 2:30 p.m. The Oak Fire has burned 150 acres.

It's burning near Chatfield State Park in the area of C-470 and Kipling. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the fire is current burning on the hogback near the highway. The smoke plume could be seen from downtown Littleton.

C-470 is closed from West Bowles to Kipling, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Ken Caryl Valley is currently under an evacuation order, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. An evacuation center has opened at Chatfield High School, and the sheriff's office encouraged residents who were evacuated to check-in at that center even if they don't stay there.

Residents being evacuated are strongly encouraged to check in at the evac ctr at Chatfield HS. They do not need to stay there but if they check in we will know who has evacuated and we’ll get current contact info that will allow us to communicated directly with residents. — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 27, 2021

Residents were told to standby for an Emergency Notification System message with additional information.

"Reminder: if it takes longer to evacuate due to medical or other reasons, residents do not need to wait to be told to evacuate. Residents can self-evacuate if they feel they should," the sheriff's office said.

An evacuation had previously been ordered for the Westerly Apartments but it has since been lifted.

A single engine air tanker is on the way to the fire from Ft. Collins and is expected to arrive in about an hour.

Crews said the fire is moving north and west.

No structures have been burned in the fire.

Wildfire on Hogback near C470. C470 is closed from Ken Caryl to Kipling. Westerly Apartments currently being evacuated. Evacuation center is Chatfield HS. Media staging is currently established for area adjacent to Westerly Apts, to the south & east of apt. pic.twitter.com/fbLkNvKZKR — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 27, 2021

