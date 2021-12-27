x
Wildfire

Evacuations ordered for Ken Caryl Valley residents amid wildfire

An evacuation center has opened at Chatfield High School.

COLORADO, USA — Fire crews responded Monday afternoon to a wildland fire southwest of Littleton, and evacuations are underway. 

The fire department first tweeted about what's now being called the "Oak Fire" around 2:30 p.m. The Oak Fire has burned 150 acres.

It's burning near Chatfield State Park in the area of C-470 and Kipling. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the fire is current burning on the hogback near the highway. The smoke plume could be seen from downtown Littleton.

> The video above is a live stream of the fire.

C-470 is closed from West Bowles to Kipling, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Ken Caryl Valley is currently under an evacuation order, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. An evacuation center has opened at Chatfield High School, and the sheriff's office encouraged residents who were evacuated to check-in at that center even if they don't stay there.

Residents were told to standby for an Emergency Notification System message with additional information.

"Reminder: if it takes longer to evacuate due to medical or other reasons, residents do not need to wait to be told to evacuate. Residents can self-evacuate if they feel they should," the sheriff's office said.

>See evacuation map below.

Credit: Jeffcom911

An evacuation had previously been ordered for the Westerly Apartments but it has since been lifted.

A single engine air tanker is on the way to the fire from Ft. Collins and is expected to arrive in about an hour. 

Crews said the fire is moving north and west.

No structures have been burned in the fire. 

