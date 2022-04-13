Fire burns within feet of National Historic Site in southeastern Colorado

One of the fires came within feet of the Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site, the National Park Service said.

LA JUNTA, Colo. — At least two large fires are burning in southeastern Colorado near the borders of Bent and Otero counties. A Type II Incident Management Team will take control of the Fort Lyon River Fire and the Bent's Fort Fire on Thursday, according to La Junta's Fire Chief.

Fort Lyon River Fire

The Fort Lyon River Fire east of Las Animas claimed two homes, according to KRDO, our news partners in Colorado Springs. It was burning near the town of Las Animas.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, incident commanders with Colorado State Patrol told KRDO the fire had burned 2,909 acres and was 50% contained.

Bent's Fort Fire

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday the Bent's Fort Fire in Otero County had burned about 1,800 acres, according to La Junta Fire Department Chief Brad Davidson. He said the fire was about 25% contained.

A post earlier in the day from the sheriff's office says the fire was about 2,200 acres, but that number has since been adjusted.

Crews worked overnight and made some progress, however, winds are expected to increase Wednesday afternoon and could create additional challenges, the post says.

That fire has burned mostly farmland, and no structures were lost.

The fire is named for Bent's Old Fort a National Historic Landmark which is nearby. It's currently closed due to the fire danger, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

"Everyone and all of the animals are fine and the fort is undamaged. We're so fortunate," said a message posted on the Facebook page for the site.

It is known at that time what caused either fire.

