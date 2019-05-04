BENT COUNTY, Colo. — Seven homes were evacuated and smoke can be seen for miles due to a wildfire burning Friday near Hasty, Colorado in Bent County.

Hasty is about 215 miles southeast of Denver — about a 3.5-hour drive.

The fire is burning on about 400 acres on the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area and adjacent to the Fort Lyon State Wildlife Area, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

The fire started Thursday night from an unknown origin, CPW said.

Forty-two firefighters from 15 agencies have responded and there have been no reports of injuries.

