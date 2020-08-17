How will Colorado wildlife fare during all of the wildfires?

Colorado Parks & Wildlife says not only do wild animals know how to protect themselves from wildfires, but many of their habitats will actually benefit.

DENVER — Many Coloradans have been worried about wildlife and their habitats during the wildfires that are blazing across the state. Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has received lots of calls from concerned citizens.

"Wildfires are a natural part of the ecosystem," said Randy Hampton, a representative for CPW's northwest region. "We’re not out here cheering for the fire," he said, "but as natural resource managers, we understand that fire is part of that natural system and it’s doing what it’s supposed to do."

Not only do the animals know how to protect themselves from fire, but, according to Hampton, many of their habitats will actually benefit.

"The wildlife in Colorado evolved in a system that has fire," he said. "So the animals are really pretty capable of negotiating around that."

Hampton reminds us, wildlife are fast and smart. Most get out ahead of even the fastest-moving fires well in advance. From there, the fire can go to work without putting animal lives at risk.

"Mother nature is pretty smart. The ash has all these different things – like nitrogen – that's going to create the green-up. It's going to make things just burst to life again," Hampton said. "Young bushes grow back, young berry bushes that like to produce, so they produce lots of berries. For a black bear who loves to eat berries, for example, fire is part of the system."

Ash from fire acts as fertilizer in the great outdoors. But before new things can grow, old, dead growth has to be cleared away. Wildfires also help with that part.

"What the wildfire does is actually cleans out old growth. When the rains come in afterwards, you start seeing that new growth and that is the best stuff," said Hampton. "Those animals are going to be right back in there as soon as that greens up again."

There are some risks though, especially for the animals who can't run away.

"One of the biggest challenges, and this is one people don't think about, but one of the biggest challenges is often to aquatic species," Hampton said, "Fish."

"Now, a fish is in the water, right? They're not really threatened by the fire. What the fish are threatened by is after the fire there's a great deal of ash. Also, all the bushes and trees that hold the soil in place are gone. And so runoff becomes a problem," he said.

Water temperature for cold water fish is also of concern during and after a big wildfire. CPW keeps a watchful eye on burn areas and will help relocate fish until the system cleans itself out, if they need to.

Otherwise, Hampton insists, there is no need to worry too much about Colorado's wildlife during a wildfire.

"Wildlife can take care of itself," said Hampton. "They were doing it long before we were ever around to take care of them."

If you do see an animal in distress or have a concern about wildlife, CPW says don't try to handle it yourself. Visit the Colorado Parks & Wildlife website for more information on how to get in touch with a representative who can help: Click here.