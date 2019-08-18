EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Avon exit as crews mop up remaining hotspots from a wildfire between the Avon and Post Boulevard exits, Eagle River Fire Protection District said on Facebook.

The 3-acre fire was about one mile east of Walmart in Avon, Tracy LeClair, Eagle River Fire spokesperson said, and was burning in grass and shrubs.

No structures were threatened, she said, and no evacuations were ordered.

Eagle River Fire, Vail Fire, Greater Eagle Fire, Eagle County Ambulance, Eagle County Sheriff's Office and CSP are on scene, LeClair said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire 100% contained, evacuations lifted

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS