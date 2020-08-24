I-70 reopens through Glenwood Springs after 2-week closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) lifted the closure of Interstate 70 from Glenwood Springs to Gypsum on Monday morning.
The section interstate has been closed for two weeks as crews have battled the Grizzly Creek Fire that started on Aug. 10.
CDOT leaders shared an update on the status of I-70 during a virtual meeting Thursday night.
The state of Colorado needed to assess potential damage from the fire, including the structural integrity of the road and bridges, as well as the fire’s impact on the vegetation and stability of the canyon soil.
CDOT acknowledged the detour route added several hours to motorists' trip even without additional traffic and asked for continued patience from drivers.
CDOT officials said the 10-day long closure of I-70 is a new record.
“Interestingly enough, this is the longest closure [through the canyon], at least in the 25 years I’ve been with the department,” said Mike Goolsby, the CDOT Region 3 transportation director, citing two previous closures due to rockfalls that both left the highway closed for a week.
“Both of those were right at seven days, today is day 10 of Grizzly Creek Fire, so we're in uncharted territory,” said Goolsby.
